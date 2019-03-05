Home

ROBINSON, June Pohau (June) (nee Sorenson). Born June 07, 1938. Passed away on March 02, 2019. Passed away gracefully with dignity surrounded with loads of love and laughter. Now in the loving arms of her Tupuna, husband Bill and daughter Tina. She will be greatly missed by her children Mylise, Bill, Martyn, Diane, Barb, Yvette, her 16 moko and 13 great grandchildren.Takoto Mai I Roto I Nga Ringa O Te Atua. June will be lying in state at Pohara Marae Oreipunga Rd RD2 Cambridge from Sunday March 3rd. Funeral Tuesday March 5th at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2019
