Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland 0610
(9) 836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for June DUNNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kura DUNNE

Notice Condolences

June Kura DUNNE Notice
DUNNE, June Kura. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Hospital aged 92 years. Dearly Loved wife of the Late Frank. Loved sister of the Late : Derek Heather, Margaret Alexander and Shirley Fraser. Cherished Aunty to Alice, Mardy, Robert, Cathy, The Late Heather, Glenn, John, Sue, The Late Gary, Ian and Lesley and all of their families. Memories are forever, Always in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held in the All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 29th March 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by refreshments in the adjacent Purewa St John's Lounge.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.