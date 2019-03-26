|
|
|
DUNNE, June Kura. Passed away peacefully at Grace Joel Hospital aged 92 years. Dearly Loved wife of the Late Frank. Loved sister of the Late : Derek Heather, Margaret Alexander and Shirley Fraser. Cherished Aunty to Alice, Mardy, Robert, Cathy, The Late Heather, Glenn, John, Sue, The Late Gary, Ian and Lesley and all of their families. Memories are forever, Always in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held in the All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 29th March 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by refreshments in the adjacent Purewa St John's Lounge.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
