June (Glenda) HANCOCK Notice
HANCOCK, June (Glenda) On 27 April 2019 peacefully at her home with family aged 80 years. Loved wife of the Late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Renata, Kathy and Cliff, Fiona and Nick. Cherished Nana of Lee and Ashleigh, Ryan and Maddy, Brydie and Taurima and Hazel. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades Retirement Village for their extra care and compassion for June. In accordance with June's wishes, a private service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
