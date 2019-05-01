|
HANCOCK, June (Glenda) On 27 April 2019 peacefully at her home with family aged 80 years. Loved wife of the Late Owen. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Renata, Kathy and Cliff, Fiona and Nick. Cherished Nana of Lee and Ashleigh, Ryan and Maddy, Brydie and Taurima and Hazel. A special thanks to the staff at Cascades Retirement Village for their extra care and compassion for June. In accordance with June's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
