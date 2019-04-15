|
|
|
JAMES, June Elizabeth (nee Elliott). Born 20th May 1937. It is with sad hearts and the sweetest memories that we farewell our beloved June Elizabeth, much loved sister, wife, mother, mother and sister in law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. June lived a life full of smiles, love and laughter with all who shared her life. June passed away peacefully on Saturday 13th April 2019, at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village. The family wish to express our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff who provided such beautiful care for June in the last 15 months. A service to celebrate June's life will be held in the Crematorium Chapel at North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany at 11.30am on Wednesday 17th April. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Stroke Foundation NZ at www.stroke.org.nz. Messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
