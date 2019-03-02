Resources More Obituaries for Jumna PUNA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jumna Narotam PUNA

Notice PUNA, Jumna Narotam. Born 18 March 1928, passed away on 2 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Narotam Puna. Loved mother of Pravin, Ashok and Kirti. Mother-in-law of Laxmi, Hansa and Chanchal. Grandmother of Dharmesh and Prashila, Alpesh and Liane, Rupesh and Kamini, and Sandeep, and great- grandmother of Zac, Tasha, Kiara, Mischa, Yana and Caelan. According to Jumna's wishes, a private service was held on 6 February 2019. Jesus said "I am the Resurrection and the Life, he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live, and whosoever liveth and believeth in Me shall never die. Believest thou this?" John 11.25 - 26. Thanks to staff of Waikato Hospital and Hospice Waikato for their wonderful care and also to all our friends and relative who have shared our loss with us. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices