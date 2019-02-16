|
|
|
SMITH, Juliet Anne. On Monday 11 February, 2019. Beloved mother of Anneka and Cameron Green. Long term partner of Tony Green. Much loved daughter of Alison Courtier and the late David Smith. Sister of James Courtier. Daughter-in-law of Gaylyn. Life of the party for best mates Karen McKinlay and Wendy Cheer. A celebration of Juliet's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 19 February at 3.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the family of Juliet Smith C/- PO Box 302 524, North Harbour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
