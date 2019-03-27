|
|
|
MORRIS, Julie (nee Dawson). On 22 March 2019, suddenly but peacefully. Loved daughter of Faye and Norm Simpson and the late Rex Dawson. Loved Mother of Vivienne and James and Nan of her treasured William. Loved Sister of Graham, Gaylene, Cindy, Gordon, Kerry and David Funeral to be held today Wednesday 27th March 11am at the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Dr, Henderson followed by an afternoon venue TBA. All contact to 098374831
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
