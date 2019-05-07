|
PARKER, Julie Elaine (Elaine). Aged 77. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Hibiscus Coast on Friday 5th May 2019 while surrounded by her family members. She was looking forward to being reunited with her husband Allan who passed away three years ago. Will be deeply missed by Sarah and Max, Stephen and Vicki, and grand-daughters Minnie, Anna, and Tessa. Also will be deeply missed by her sister Ingrid and John Pendlebury, Devon, England, as well the wider UK family. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Thursday May 9th 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Elaine's memory to Hospice Hibiscus Coast. www.harbourhospice.org.nz
