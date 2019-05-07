Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Elaine (Elaine) PARKER

Notice Condolences

Julie Elaine (Elaine) PARKER Notice
PARKER, Julie Elaine (Elaine). Aged 77. Passed away peacefully at Hospice Hibiscus Coast on Friday 5th May 2019 while surrounded by her family members. She was looking forward to being reunited with her husband Allan who passed away three years ago. Will be deeply missed by Sarah and Max, Stephen and Vicki, and grand-daughters Minnie, Anna, and Tessa. Also will be deeply missed by her sister Ingrid and John Pendlebury, Devon, England, as well the wider UK family. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 3 Stanmore Bay Road, Whangaparaoa on Thursday May 9th 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Elaine's memory to Hospice Hibiscus Coast. www.harbourhospice.org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 7 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.