AGATE, Julie. Peacefully in her sleep, on 1st May 2019; aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale, and Denis and Raewyn. Adored Ju-Ju of Dean and Kim, and adored Gran of Nicholas, Ryan and Courtney. Amazing great-grandmother of Bronte and Kade. Now reunited with her soulmate, Ron. A service for Julie will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday, 8th May at 12noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
