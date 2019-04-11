Home

Julia Augustine (Tawhai) FONG

Notice Condolences

FONG, Julia Augustine (nee Tawhai). Born January 31, 1939. Passed away on April 09, 2019. Loving wife and partner of 62 years to Johnson (Boy). Loving mother/mother-in-law of John and Leonie and Miriama and Patu. Nana to Missy, Lee Boy, 'A', Ed, Danielle, Jake and Tane man. Great-grandmother to Nevaeh, Tawhai and Nikaia. Funeral service to be held on Friday 12th April at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 2pm followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
