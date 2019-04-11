|
|
|
FONG, Julia Augustine (nee Tawhai). Born January 31, 1939. Passed away on April 09, 2019. Loving wife and partner of 62 years to Johnson (Boy). Loving mother/mother-in-law of John and Leonie and Miriama and Patu. Nana to Missy, Lee Boy, 'A', Ed, Danielle, Jake and Tane man. Great-grandmother to Nevaeh, Tawhai and Nikaia. Funeral service to be held on Friday 12th April at Manukau Memorial Gardens at 2pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
