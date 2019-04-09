|
|
|
SKEDGWELL, Judy Ann. Aged 66. Died peacefully in her sleep at Waipuna Hospice on 6th April 2019. Loved mother of Nicola and Rogen, Jeremy and Christine. Cherished grandmother of Scarlett. Loved sister of Colleen and Kay and the late Warwick and Janet. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Tauranga on Thursday, 11th April at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waipuna Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
