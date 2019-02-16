LUPTON, Judith Morwenna. Peacefully passed away on February 14, 2019, at her home after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger. Loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Keith and Elizabeth, Heather and Steven, Bryce and Aneta, Brenda and Tony. Treasured Nana of Brianna and Nick; Hayden, Cam and Aaron. We'll miss you lots Mum, you will be greatly missed by all those who loved you. A service for Judith will be held at the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals, entrance 17 Western Hills Drive, Whau Valley, Whangarei on Tuesday 19th February at 10.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. Grateful thanks to the staff at Ward 4, Whangarei Hospital and the wonderful people at North Haven Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations sent direct to North Haven Hospice, PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei, would be appreciated. Messages to the Lupton family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019