HIGGINS, Judith May (Chud). Peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital on 27th February, 2019. In her 78th year. Dearly loved wife to Gary. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Paul and Helen, Chris and the late Donna, Nigel and Mel, Bevan and Ronelle, and Lara. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. "At peace and joining her many animals." Funeral prayers for Chud will be held at St Pius X Catholic Church, Mossop Road, Tokoroa on Saturday 2nd March, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
