Judith Maxine (nee Major) (Judy) MORROW

MORROW, Judith Maxine (Judy) (nee Major). Peacefully at Summerset Falls Care Centre Warkworth, on Friday, 3rd May 2019. Aged 77 years. Much loved wife of the late Keith James Morrow (The Godfather). Much loved mother of Alistair and Meaghan, and Jeremy and Vaughan. Nana Judy of Sam and Jamie. Beloved sister of Alison and the late Robin. Forever at Rest A service will be held at the chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Saturday 11th May at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Neurological Foundation of NZ. https://neurological.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
