PEREN, Judith Mary Born 1 August 1930 in Wanganui, died surrounded by her family on 7 February 2019 in Wanaka, many enjoyable adventures in between. Much loved wife of Roger. Mother, mother-in-law and grandmother of Nicholas (deceased), Caroline and Geoffrey (deceased), and Adam, Kristin, Niamh and Sorcha. Daughter of Trude and Copper Campion, sister of Janet, James and Ruth. A private family cremation has been held. Thank you for your kind thoughts and support. Messages can be sent to PO Box 2087, Wakatipu, 9349. Cared for by AFFINITY FUNERALS Central Otago & Lakes District FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
