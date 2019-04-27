|
DUMPER, Judith Mary (Judy) (nee Gunter). Formerly Johnson. NZRN, SStJ. Peacefully on Monday 22 April 2019. Loved friend of Ian and Bryan. Loved mumma of Gayle, Robynn, and the late Sharron and their partners. Loving sister of Ann and Dennis. Adored nana of Michael, Andrew, Christena, and Jennifer. Great-nana of Alaina, and Hayley. A celebration of Judy's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Monday 29 April at 2.00pm. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
