BEADLE, Judith Margaret (Judy) 15 April 1942 - 8 April 2019. Peacefully passed away at Waiapu House in Havelock North. Much loved and devoted wife of 57 years to Graeme. Adored mother of Sonya and Philip. Mother-in-law of Greg and Nana to Grant. A special thanks to Waiapu House staff for the care and love you showed Judy. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on the 11th April 2019 at 2pm in the Waiapu house Chapel 10 Danvers Street, Havelock North. Messages to be sent to 5 Carl Avenue, Havelock North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
