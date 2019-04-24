Home

COSTELLO, Judith Leonie (Judy). Born 28 December, 1938. Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 19 April 2019. Dearly love wife of 55 years, best mate, farming partner and co-captain of Ray. Loved and treasured Mum and Mum-in-law of Kim, Guy, Peta, Greg, Sean, Debbie, Michael, Macarena and Mel. Adored Nana of Georgia, Ben, Margeaux, Madeleine, Olivia, Will, Jack, Emilia and Mackenzie. Dearly loved sister of Marie and the late Graeme. Loved sister-in-law and aunty. Beautiful memories will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Judy's life will take place at the Warbirds, Hanger 2, Harvard Lane, Ardmore Aerodrome, on Monday 29 April at 2pm. For all communications please contact Peta 0275774444



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
