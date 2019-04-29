Home

Judith (Judy) CARTWRIGHT

Judith (Judy) CARTWRIGHT Notice
CARTWRIGHT, Judith (Judy). Peacefully passed away after a prolonged illness at Resthaven Home and Hospital on Friday, 26th April 2019. Aged 74 years. Devoted wife to Wayne for 53 years. Dearly loved mother and mother inlaw of David, and Gareth and Cherie. Adoring Grandma to Aidon and Luca. A celebration of Judy's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Newstead on Saturday, the 4th of May 2019 at 1:00pm. All communications to The Cartwright Family c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2019
