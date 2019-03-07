|
ATTENBERGER, Judith Anne (nee Leslie). On 5 March 2019. Peacefully in her 81st year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle, Konrad and Robyn. Loved and loving Nana of Nathan and Jess, Zac and Samantha, James, Nick and Kristy. Loved Great-nana of Ophelia and Theodore, and special Grandma to Reuben, Aria, Bonnie-Mae and Nova- Rose. Funeral details in tomorrow's Herald. In lieu of flowers, donations to Auckland Women's Refuge, PO Box 78016, Grey Lynn, Auckland, 1002 would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
