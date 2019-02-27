Home

Judith Ann WILSON

Judith Ann WILSON Notice
WILSON, Judith Ann. Passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, aged 78. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian. Much loved Mum of Guy, Zandra and Aj, Blair and Sharlene, and Peta. Loved grandma of Stacey, Lucy, Alex, and Louie. Messages for Judith's family maybe posted to the Wilson family P.O. Box 42051, Tower Junction, Christchurch. The Funeral Service for Judith will be held at The Palmer Chapel 150 Harewood Road, Papanui on Monday, 4th March 2019 at 10:30am. Canterbury Christian Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z. 03 358-8807 canterburychristianfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
