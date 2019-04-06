Home

LLOYD, Judith Ann (nee Voitre). Born 1st November 1934, passed away 1st April 2019 aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Keith Lloyd and mum to Bruce (deceased), Dean, Chris and Lisa. Grandmother and Great Grandmother to a tribe. Sister, Auntie, and friend of many. Judys illness took her laughter and with that laughter went our mum. Judith passed peacefully at her rest home, Thanks to the staff at Edmonton Meadows for all the care they have given our mum and also thanks to Haven Falls Poutama Tangihanga. We will issue an update when a memorial service for mum will be held.Haven Falls Funeral Home 0800 428 363
