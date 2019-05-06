|
|
|
MCQUEEN, Joyce. On 3 May 2019 peacefully, surrounded by her family; aged 87. Reunited with her eternal companion Geoff; much loved by all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The service will be held on 8 May 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Montgomery Avenue, Dargaville, at 11 am, followed by interment at Redhill Cemetery, Redhill Cemetery Road, Te Kopuru. All communications to Kim McCahon, RD1 Te Kopuru 0391.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
Read More