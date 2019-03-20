Home

Joyce Marion JEFFERIS

Joyce Marion JEFFERIS Notice
JEFFERIS, Joyce Marion. On March 16, 2019, passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mum of Mike, and Sue. Special thanks to Lyn, Rose, Richard Bramley, and the staff at Anthony Wilding for their love, care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Joyce Jefferis c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. No flowers by request. The Funeral service for Joyce will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 329 Halswell Road, Christchurch, on Friday, March 22, at 1.00pm, private cremation thereafter.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
