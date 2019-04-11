|
MADGWICK, Joyce Margaret Bernadette (Joy) (nee Donnelly). At the Booms Rest Home, Thames, on Sunday 31st March, 2019; aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late John. Loved Mum of Kaye and Ivan Billings (Eureka), Kevin and Dianne (Te Aroha), Stewart and Marie (Karaka), Elaine and Keith Newland (Thames), Douglas and Lesley (Thames), Angela (London, UK). Nana Joy of 18 Grandchildren, and 38.99 Great-Grandchildren. Joy's family would like to thank the dedicated staff of The Booms Rest Home for the love and care of their Mum over the past 2 years. 'Requiescat in Pace'. Requiem Mass for Joy will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Willoughby Street, Thames, on Monday 15th April, at 12noon, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery, RSA section. Communications to: 125 Fergusson Drive, Thames 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019
