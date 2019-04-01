|
MADGWICK, Joyce Margaret Bernadette (Joy) (nee Donnelly). At the Booms Lodge Resthome Thames on Sunday 31 March 2019 aged 93 years. Loved wife of the larte John, loved mum of Kaye and Ivan Billings (Nureka), Kevin and Dianne (Te Aroha), Stewart and Marie (Karaka), Elaine and Keith Newland (Thames), Douglas and Lesley (Thames), Angela (London UK). Nana joy of 18 Grandchildren and 38.99 great grandchildren. Joy's family would like to thank the dedicated staff of the Booms Lodge for the love and care of their Mum over the past 2 years. " Requiescat In Pace" Requiem mass for Joy will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Willoughby Street Thames on Monday 15 April at 12 noon followed by interment at Totara Memeorial Park Cemetry RSA Section. Communications to 125 Fergusson Drive Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
