|
|
|
ROBINSON, Joyce Leonie (nee Deed). Passed away peacefully on the 21st of February 2019, in her 77th year. Loved daughter of the late Leo and Phyllis Deed. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Joanne and Kevin, Michelle and Cole. Loved Nana of Adam, Ryan, Emma and Jessica. Loved sister of Bill and Ngaire. The family would like to thank the staff at Pukekohe Hospital for their care. A service will be held for Joyce at St Andrews Centre, Queen Street, Waiuku on Monday 25th February at 1PM, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Robinson family, c/- Joanne 0272840034
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More