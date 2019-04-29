Home

Joyce Emily (Joy) DAVIES

Joyce Emily (Joy) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Joyce Emily (Joy). On 27th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen, much loved mother of Dilys and Glynis and mother-in-law of Denis Mason, very much loved Grandma of Alan. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Joy's life will be held in the Te Atatu Union Church, 2 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Wednesday, 1st May, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
