|
|
|
DAVIES, Joyce Emily (Joy). On 27th April, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Owen, much loved mother of Dilys and Glynis and mother-in-law of Denis Mason, very much loved Grandma of Alan. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Joy's life will be held in the Te Atatu Union Church, 2 Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula on Wednesday, 1st May, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
Read More