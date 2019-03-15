|
|
|
PEARSON, Joyce Christine. Passed away peacefully on 13 March 2019 at Kumeu Village Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon. Much loved by her beloved Loyal Dog, Gypitt-Beau and all her Fur Babies, and will be dearly missed and loved by Maree, Judith, family and friends. A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held at Waikumete Crematorium No. 2 Chapel on Tuesday 19 March 2019 at 11am. All communications to Davis Funerals P O Box 56013 Dominion Road 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
