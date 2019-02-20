|
|
|
STEVENS, Joyce Annie. 18 June 1928 - 17 February 2019 Loving wife of the late Peter Stevens. Beloved mother to Lyn, Jenny and Wendy. Nana of Kelly and Clayton, Jessica and Jonathan, Brad and Georgia, and Nicholas. Gran and Grand Nan of Cooper, Farrah, Honor, Jacob, Dylan, Ophelia and Oliver. Passed peacefully into the loving arms of the angels on the 17th of February, 2019. A service to celebrate Joyce's journey will be held at the Chapel of Rowley Funeral Services, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, on Tuesday the 26th of February at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 17160, Greenlane, Auckland, 1546, would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More