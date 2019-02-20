Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Rowley Funeral Services
16-18 Anne St
Auckland, Auckland
09-445 9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Annie STEVENS

Notice Condolences

Joyce Annie STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Joyce Annie. 18 June 1928 - 17 February 2019 Loving wife of the late Peter Stevens. Beloved mother to Lyn, Jenny and Wendy. Nana of Kelly and Clayton, Jessica and Jonathan, Brad and Georgia, and Nicholas. Gran and Grand Nan of Cooper, Farrah, Honor, Jacob, Dylan, Ophelia and Oliver. Passed peacefully into the loving arms of the angels on the 17th of February, 2019. A service to celebrate Joyce's journey will be held at the Chapel of Rowley Funeral Services, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, on Tuesday the 26th of February at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 17160, Greenlane, Auckland, 1546, would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.