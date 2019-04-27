|
SOSICH, Joy (nee Binnie). The Sosich Family announces the loss of Joy on 24 April 2019, aged 84 years. Loved wife of Gordon. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Mervyn and Linnea, Peter and Lyn, Sheryl and Roger, Marlene and Paul. Bestest fun Nana to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Gone to see Michael who passed away on 10 February 2019. A memory day for Joy will be held at their home at 43 Seaview Terrace, Tauranga on 18 May 2019 at 11am. All communications to: Paul 021-924-172 Mervyn 07-348-5711 Roger 0275-431-753.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
