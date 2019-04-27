Home

Joy (Binnie) SOSICH

SOSICH, Joy (nee Binnie). The Sosich Family announces the loss of Joy on 24 April 2019, aged 84 years. Loved wife of Gordon. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Mervyn and Linnea, Peter and Lyn, Sheryl and Roger, Marlene and Paul. Bestest fun Nana to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Gone to see Michael who passed away on 10 February 2019. A memory day for Joy will be held at their home at 43 Seaview Terrace, Tauranga on 18 May 2019 at 11am. All communications to: Paul 021-924-172 Mervyn 07-348-5711 Roger 0275-431-753.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
