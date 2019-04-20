|
|
|
DOUGHERTY, Joy Frances. Beloved wife of Basil James Dougherty; much loved mother of Janet, Michael, Patrick, Liam and Daniel; mother-in-law of Rewi (deceased), Mary, Deborah, Michelle and Jolanta; grandmother of Dominic, Christopher, Annie, Shayna, Jessica, Eamon, Abigail, Timothy, Ciaran, Conor, Finley, and Jandra; Great Grandmother of Cara, Judah, Lily, Isaac, Claire and Jonas; sister of Patricia (deceased) and Tony; passed away peacefully on Tuesday 16th April 2019 surrounded by her family. Requiem Mass for Mrs Dougherty will be held Today Wednesday 24th April 2019, at 11:00am, at the St Anthony's Catholic Parish, 20 Kirkbride Road, Mangere Bridge, followed by a burial at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Starship Foundation at the church. Tributes to Joy and messages to the Dougherty Family may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to PO Box 1055, Napier 4140. Dunstalls Funeral Services FDANZ Napier Ph 068357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
