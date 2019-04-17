|
|
|
TEBBUTT, Josephine Winifred (Jo). On Tuesday 16th April 2019, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald (Hank). Loved mother and mother inlaw of Peter and Marlene, Gailene and Sonny Moke. Loved nana of Dwayne and Toni, Joanne and Rangi Tuhoro, Dion (deceased) and Darlene, Gerald, and Tina, cherished great nana of Sierra, Barney, Mahora, Misty, Terrain, Harlem, Anahera-Rose, Alexis, Jayden, Vadim, Danielle, Maia, Hunter and great great nana of Kietan. A celebration of Jo's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 18th April at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communication please to the Tebbutt Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
