Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine TEBBUTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Winifred (Jo) TEBBUTT

Notice Condolences

Josephine Winifred (Jo) TEBBUTT Notice
TEBBUTT, Josephine Winifred (Jo). On Tuesday 16th April 2019, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital; in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald (Hank). Loved mother and mother inlaw of Peter and Marlene, Gailene and Sonny Moke. Loved nana of Dwayne and Toni, Joanne and Rangi Tuhoro, Dion (deceased) and Darlene, Gerald, and Tina, cherished great nana of Sierra, Barney, Mahora, Misty, Terrain, Harlem, Anahera-Rose, Alexis, Jayden, Vadim, Danielle, Maia, Hunter and great great nana of Kietan. A celebration of Jo's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 18th April at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communication please to the Tebbutt Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.