Josephine (nee Ladbrooke) (Jo) MURDOCH

Josephine (nee Ladbrooke) (Jo) MURDOCH
MURDOCH, Josephine (Jo) (nee Ladbrooke). Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, after a short illness on 25 March 2019, aged 75 years. Very much loved wife of the late John; mother of Bevan and Ryan; mother-in-law of Fenella; and Nana Jo of Liam and Rory. A service for Jo will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Tuesday 2nd April 2019. All communications to the "Murdoch Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
