GRAY, Josephine Mary (Josie). Passed away peacefully on April 2nd 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe Gray. Much loved mother and mother in law of Roger and Sue, Marie Wolffram and Sandra and Merv Wilson. Loved Nana of Kyla, Holly, Fleur, Tammy, Joshua and Bonnie; Heather and Paul; Samantha and Ashton. Loved great grandmother of her 19 great grandchildren. The service to celebrate Josie's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Friday April 5th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Hospice PO Box 1092 Rotorua 3040 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
