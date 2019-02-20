Home

Josephine Elaine (Speed) LEEFE

LEEFE, Josephine Elaine (nee Speed). Born 7 May 1940. Passed away 18 February 2019. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Rod, loved mother of Stephen, Michael (deceased), Christopher, and Susanne. A wonderful grandmother to 6 grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, on Friday 22 February 2019 at 11am, followed by refreshments, and then a burial ceremony at North Shore Memorial Park, 225 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. A separate memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1 Unsworth Drive, on Friday 22 February 2019 at 7pm."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
