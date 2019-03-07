Home

Josephine (Ena) DALE

Josephine (Ena) DALE Notice
DALE, Josephine (Ena). On Tuesday 5th March 2019, at Whakatane Hospital aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wally. Much loved mother of Jimmy and partner Asho. Loved grandma of Ishkalla. Ena will be lying at her home, 61 Galway Street, Kawerau until her service in the St Margaret's Anglican Church, Newall St, Kawerau at 10am on Friday 8th March followed by private cremation. Communications please to the Dale Family, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
