WILLIAMS, Josephine Annie. Passed away at home on Wednesday 20 February 2019, aged 91 years. Adored wife of the late Robert. The most precious mum to Ngaire and Peter; mother-in-law to Stephen and Amelia; nana to Josie and Jessica; auntie to countless nephews and nieces, and a friend to all who were lucky to know her. We will miss you forever. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 26 February at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
