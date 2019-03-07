|
GEORGE, Josephine Anne (Jo) (nee Harmsworth). Born 9 December 1952 in Huntly, died 4th March 2019 at North Shore Hospital. Much loved wife of Mike, adored mother of Megan and Gabrielle. Devoted Nanny of Thomas and Grace. A woman whose heart went out to anybody who needed it, but wasn't strong enough when she needed it. A lovely, kind lady who will be sadly missed by all who were lucky enough to have met her. A celebration of Jo's life will be held on Friday8th March at 11am at the Western Springs Garden Community Hall, 956 Great North Road, Western Springs. State Of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
