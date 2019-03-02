Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph KIERAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph (Joe) KIERAN

Notice Condolences

Joseph (Joe) KIERAN Notice
KIERAN, Joseph (Joe). Passed away at Auckland Hospital on February 27, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Frances. Cherished father of Clare, Ann and Sarah, and respected father-in-law of James, Karl and Thomas. Adored Grandad of Elizabeth, Caroline, Autumn, Lucy and Holland. Will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Rest In Peace. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at the Central Park chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday, March 4 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to The National Heart Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 17-160, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.