KIERAN, Joseph (Joe). Passed away at Auckland Hospital on February 27, 2019, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Frances. Cherished father of Clare, Ann and Sarah, and respected father-in-law of James, Karl and Thomas. Adored Grandad of Elizabeth, Caroline, Autumn, Lucy and Holland. Will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Rest In Peace. A service to celebrate Joe's life will be held at the Central Park chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday, March 4 at 1.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Donations to The National Heart Foundation of New Zealand, PO Box 17-160, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
