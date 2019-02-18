Home

Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Joseph John DESMOND

Joseph John DESMOND Notice
DESMOND, Joseph John. Passed away very peacefully in the company of his family on Saturday 16th February 2019 aged 87. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father of Tony, Kerry, Michael, Stephen, Joanne, Natalie, Paul and Andrea. Precious father- in-law of Diana, Janet, Eva, Diane, Jude, Tracey, Bert, Carrol and Seko. Adored (Great) Grandpa Joe of their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be gratefully received. Requiem Mass to celebrate Joe's life will be held in St Marks Catholic Church, 334 Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga Heights, Auckland on Wednesday 20th February at 11am. Rosary will be held in the above Church on Tuesday at 7pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
