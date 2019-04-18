|
|
|
LYONS, Joseph Gardiner. On 16 April 2019, aged 30 years. Dearly loved son of Lianne and the late Gary. Loyal brother and brother-in-law of Sam and Hannah, and Ed. Uncle to Ava. Dearly loved partner of Belinda. Much loved grandson of Yvonne and the late Ray, Gwen and the late Sam. Cherished nephew of Fiona and Heinz, Lisa and Tobias, Jennifer, Anna and Mark. Treasured cousin of Lucy, Heidi, Virginia, Kamilla, Olivia, Amelia and Henry. A service will be held at St Michael's Catholic Church, 6 Beatrice Road, Remuera on Tuesday 23 April at 11am. God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More