|
|
|
COOK, Joseph Allan (Clive). In Tauranga on 12 March 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved fourth son of the late Joseph and Mabel. Brother of Verdun, Lyall and Betty, Glad and Arch, Dal and Nola, Alwyn (all deceased) except Nola, Gloria and Brian, and Gay and Alan. Dearly loved uncle to all his many nieces and nephews. At peace now with the late Elizabeth his cherished wife. He will be greatly missed by the wider Cook family. A private service has been held in Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More