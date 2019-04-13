|
BUCHANAN, Joseph Albert. In loving memory of Joseph. Beloved husband of Joyce (deceased), loved father of Lesley, Jacqueline and Kim, father-in-law of Barry, Ernest and Christopher, grandfather of Justin, Daniel, Nathan, Jamie, Sarah, Max and Mary and great grandfather of Liam, Cameron, Emily, Todd, Ella, Charlotte, Eloise, Madison, Lachlan, Abigail and Meghan. Joseph passed away peacefully in his sleep on 11 April 2019 at North Shore Hospital aged 90 years. Joseph's life will be remembered and celebrated at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Silverdale, on Thursday 18 April 2019 at 12.00 noon. To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die, he will be forever in our hearts. Together again with your beloved Joyce, we know life was not the same without her.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
