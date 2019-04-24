Resources More Obituaries for Jose BRIBIESCA Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jose Maria BRIBIESCA

Notice Condolences BRIBIESCA, Jose Maria. Born July 02, 1936, Taylor, Texas, USA. Dad passed away on 22nd April, 2019, aged 82 years at Mercy Hospice, Auckland. Born to Papa Florencio Mendoza Bribiesca and Mama Cyrilla Parra y Bribiesca, brother to Uncle Antonio and Aunty Marge, Aunty Dolores, Uncle Juan and Aunty Phyllis, Uncle Gregorio and Aunty Blanche and Uncle Manuel; grandson to Papa Florencio and Mama Crecencia and Papa Gregorio Bribiesca and Mama Macaria Mendoza; son-in-law to Papa Stanley Ashton and Mama Monica Ruth Quaid Ashton; Uncle and cousin to so many. Brother-in-law to Uncle Kevin and Aunty Judy, Aunty Aileen and Uncle Eric. Beloved husband and eternal soul mate of Lois Ashton Bribiesca; cherished father of Jose Maria (senior) and Natasha, Anna-Maria, Sofie and Steve, Riccardo Stancion and Lilliana; adored grandfather of Angelita, Maxito, Sofia and Andre; great grandfather to Soul and Lyric. Love you to the moon and back Dad, give our love to Mum too, we are so happy you are together at last - those pearly gates - they need a re-design. Our father never ceased to be in awe of the beauty and wonder the world presented to him. He accepted everything in stride and made the most of it no matter how great or how small, how difficult or how challenging. We will cherish his unique vision and utter joy for life, there are no words to describe his sweet presence. As our Dad would say, "If the sun rises tomorrow, I've got everything I could ask for". Forever more the sun will be our father shining brighter than all others. In keeping with our father's wishes a private family cremation is being held. Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices