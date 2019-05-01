Home

Jordon Lee MARTINOVICH

Jordon Lee MARTINOVICH Notice
MARTINOVICH, Jordon Lee. Suddenly on 27th April 2019. Loved son of Shelley and Bruce. Proud Dad of Deja. Darling brother and brother in law of Cara and Nick and Hayden. Uncle of Kaitlin, Gracelin and Jaxton. Partner of Mikaela. Loved grandson, nephew, brother and friend of so many. A funeral service to celebrate Jordon's life will be held on Monday 6 May 2019 at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
