|
|
|
RUSSELL, Jonathan David. Suddenly and peacefully at home in Whanganui on 25th April 2019, aged 56 years. Third son of the late Spencer and Ainsley Russell. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Tim and Jill, and Chris and Jennifer. Nephew to Elizabeth. Uncle to Matthew, Hannah, Peter, Charles, Thomas, and Moira. Cousin to Virginia, Prue, John, Garth and Barbara, Deborah, Tom, Jane, John, Drew, and George. Funeral Details to be advised. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More