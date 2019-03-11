|
SORENSEN, Jolly (nee Ah Mu). On 8 March 2019, age 94, peacefully at Ambridge Rose Manor. Beloved wife of the late Karl. Cherished mother of Holger and Grietje, Gerhardt and the late Yvonne, Frederic, Hans and Fredda, Karl and Kitty, Paul and Maria, Kathryn, Caroline and Steve. Mama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 39 Lunn Avenue, Mount Wellington, Auckland, on Saturday 16 March at 11:00am, followed by interment at Mangere Lawn Cemetery
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
