Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for John LEITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

The Reverend John Winston LEITCH

Notice Condolences

The Reverend John Winston LEITCH Notice
LEITCH, The Reverend John Winston. Passed away peacefully on 16 April 2019. Dearly loved husband to Judy. Much loved and loving father and father in-law of Wendy and Dave, Simon and Clare. Loved Granjohn of Ella, Luke, Grace, and Jemima, Xavi, Remy. Service to be held at St Mary by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay, on Tuesday 23 April at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation would be appreciated to Hospice North Shore in recognition of their wonderful work.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.