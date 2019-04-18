|
LEITCH, The Reverend John Winston. Passed away peacefully on 16 April 2019. Dearly loved husband to Judy. Much loved and loving father and father in-law of Wendy and Dave, Simon and Clare. Loved Granjohn of Ella, Luke, Grace, and Jemima, Xavi, Remy. Service to be held at St Mary by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay, on Tuesday 23 April at 11am. In lieu of flowers a donation would be appreciated to Hospice North Shore in recognition of their wonderful work.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
