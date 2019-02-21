Home

PENMAN, John William. Passed away on 19 February 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved son of Mary and the late Jim, wonderful brother of David, Sue and Liz. Greatly loved and missed by family and friends. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 10.30am on Monday 25 February at Mangere Bridge Baptist Church, 28 Woodward Avenue, Mangere Bridge. In lieu of flowers donations to Mapura Studios, PO Box 41507, St Lukes, would be greatly appreciated. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
